LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,621 shares of company stock worth $646,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LZ stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

