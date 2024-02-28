LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LendingTree by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

