Leon D. Black Sells 300,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

