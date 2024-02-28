Leon D. Black Sells 500,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

