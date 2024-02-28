Leonard H. Bateman, Jr. Purchases 1,009 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Leonard H. Bateman, Jr. acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,209.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

