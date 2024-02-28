Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

