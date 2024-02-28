LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,046,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 535,358 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,140,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

