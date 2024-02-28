Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 143.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.9 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE LNC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

