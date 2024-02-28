Lisa Stevens Sells 13,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.73. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

