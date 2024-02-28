Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132,164 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,590,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

