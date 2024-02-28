LPL Financial LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $561.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $562.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

