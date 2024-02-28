LPL Financial LLC Purchases 79,330 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

