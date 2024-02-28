LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

