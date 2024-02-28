Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

