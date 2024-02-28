ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

