Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Director Ravi Gupta Buys 135,072 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $4,042,704.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ravi Gupta bought 545,229 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $15,718,952.07.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

