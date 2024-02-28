Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $299.51 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $303.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.