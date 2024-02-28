Mariner LLC Acquires 5,062 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

