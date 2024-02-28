Mark Andrew Warner Sells 3,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

