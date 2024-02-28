Mark J. Foley Sells 4,560 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

