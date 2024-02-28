Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

