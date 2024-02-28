Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Masco worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

MAS stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.