Matthew Dunnigan Sells 46,701 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

