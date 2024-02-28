Matthew Dunnigan Sells 46,701 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.55, for a total value of C$3,528,260.55.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$1,110,726.90.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

