Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as low as C$4.31. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.52.

About Maxim Power

(Get Free Report)

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.