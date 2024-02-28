Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 880 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average is $233.01. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.