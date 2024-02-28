Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.
- On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $871.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $890.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.
