MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $990.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSTR stock opened at $871.80 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.55.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,219 in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

