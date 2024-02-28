MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw Sells 32,865 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MKSI opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $127.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MKS Instruments by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,084,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after buying an additional 840,322 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,664,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

