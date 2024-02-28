Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -633.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

