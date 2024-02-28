M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $10,691,111. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

