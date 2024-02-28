Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Jeanne Linder Phillips Sells 1,525 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $414.13 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $416.85. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

