MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of MYR Group worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $168.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

