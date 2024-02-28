Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.