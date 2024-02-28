Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

