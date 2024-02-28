Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 111,631 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Kim LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $55,927,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.