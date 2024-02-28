Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 162,816 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,816 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

