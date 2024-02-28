Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,630 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

