Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 902 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

