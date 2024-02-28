Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of ChampionX worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CHX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

