Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 111,631 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

