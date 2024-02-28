Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,080 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

