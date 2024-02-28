Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

