Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 33,200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of First American Financial worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

