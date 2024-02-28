Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 33,364 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

