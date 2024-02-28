Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 38,621 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

