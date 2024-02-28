Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,375 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.23% of Rambus worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 205.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

