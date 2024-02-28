Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,375 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.23% of Rambus worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 787.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

