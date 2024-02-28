Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 81,927 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

