Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

